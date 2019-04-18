Crawley murder trial - teenager found guilty of murder of Arnold Potter

A teenager has been found guilty of the murder of Arnold Potter in the Crawley area.

The 17-year-old boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been standing trial for the last three weeks.

He had been charged with murdering 24-year-old Arnold Potter on November 15 last year and possessing a knife.

Throughout the trial he denied both offences, but accepted that he was responsible for Arnold's death.

He claimed that Arnold tried to rob him and that the two deep stab wounds caused to Arnold were inflicted in self-defence.

However prosecutor Rowan Jenkins argued that the incident was a 'deliberate attack with a lethal weapon'.

Jury delivers its verdict

After Judge Jeremy Gold QC had finished summing up the evidence, jurors retired to consider their verdict lunchtime on Tuesday.

As well as deciding whether or not the boy was guilty of murder, the jury had a range of other factors to consider, including defences to murder.

After deliberating for parts of three days the jury returned to court this afternoon to deliver their verdict.

The boy - who at this time still cannot be named - was found guilty of murder by a majority of ten to two.

He was also found guilty of possessing a bladed article, by a majority of 11 to one.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

More to follow.