Crawley robberies: Man released on police bail

A man who was arrested over a series of five robberies in Crawley has been released on police bail, police said.

The 36-year-old man, who lives locally, was arrested on Monday evening (July 22), on suspicion of a robbery at Martins newsagents in Tilgate Parade, and on suspicion of four other robberies, said police.

Martin's in Tilgate Pirade, Crawley. Picture: Google Street View

He has been released on police bail until August 20, police confirmed.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 8.05am on Sunday, July 21, a man entered Martin’s newsagents in Tilgate Parade, Crawley, threatened and pushed the member of staff and took a quantity of cash, believed to be less than £100, from the safe before making off on foot.

“At 6.10am on Thursday, July 11, a man entered McColl’s newsagents in Furnace Green Parade, threatened staff saying he had a gun and took £1,000.

“At 6am on Thursday, July 4, a man entered Martin’s newsagents in Tilgate Parade, threatened staff saying he had a gun and took approximately £2,700.

“At 6.15am on Saturday, May 25, a man entered McColl’s in Ifield Parade, threatened staff saying he had a gun and took a quantity of cash.

“At 7am on Sunday, May 5, a man entered Martin’s newsagents in Tilgate Parade, threatened staff, said he had weapon, and took an unknown quantity of cash.”

“Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carr added: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are still keen to hear from anyone with information about any of the robberies.

“If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 375 of 21/07.”