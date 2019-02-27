Crawley taxi driver convicted and sacked after lying about speeding offences

A taxi driver has been convicted and sacked after lying about a series of speeding offences.

Muzammil Zawahir was captured exceeding the 30mph speed limit in his silver Toyota Avensis on the A22 London Road, East Grinstead, on May 19, 2015, and June 11, 2015, said police.

The driver was charged with perverting the course of justice

A spokesman said: “He was sent a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) and on both occasions he nominated his housemate as the driver at the time of the offences. A further offence came to light in Kent, where again he nominated the same person.”

The 35-year-old was employed by an East Grinstead-based company licensed by Mid Sussex District Council, which carried out the initial investigation.

The case was passed to Sussex Police’s Crawley Investigations team, and the nominated driver was found to be false on all three occasions.

Zawahir, of The Birches, Crawley, was subsequently charged with perverting the course of justice, said police.

The spokesman said: “He originally denied the offences and the case was listed for trial at Lewes Crown Court in July 2018, however he later changed his plea to guilty.

“At the same court on Thursday 14 February, he was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment – suspended for 24 months – and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. He was also required to pay £1,200 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.”

Mid Sussex District Council confirmed Zawahir’s taxi licence was revoked and he was dismissed as a result of this case, said police.