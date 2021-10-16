Crawley Town working with Sussex Police to identify potential persons involved in alleged racial abuse in game against Sutton United

A statement on the club website, said: "The club are aware of an incident regarding alleged racial abuse during the first half of this afternoon’s match against Sutton United. The alleged abuse was heard from the home terrace.

"The club, alongside Sussex Police, is working to identify the potential person/persons involved and is prepared to take the strongest possible action against them. Any supporter who was present in that area of the ground and has information that can assist the club’s investigation should contact the club via the following email address, [email protected] or by contacting Sussex Police.