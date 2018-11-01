Crime in Sussex – here’s what happened in October

The dramatic trial of a man charged with two murders, moped riders attacking a firefighter and a gun scare in a city centre are just some of the crime stories you have been talking about this past month.

Sussex remains one of the safest counties in the country, with lower levels of crime than many other parts of England.

However it is not without crime. Here are some of the incidents our newspapers covered in October.

A former soldier was found guilty of murdering his ex-wife and her mother in an ‘execution-style’ shooting in St Leonards

A young mum from Goring who lied about having cancer and faked bank statements so she could steal more than £130,000 from her loving family was jailed.

She was sentenced at Crown Court

Police and paramedics were called in Eastbourne after a report that a young teenage girl was in a ‘distressed’ condition.

Detective Inspector Neil Bates spoke about the investigation

There was public outrage after a firefighter in full uniform was attacked by moped riders in Tesco Wick car park.

A father-of-three from Crawley was sentenced for downloading and viewing ‘shocking’ indecent images of children.

The judge explained why he was spared jail

Two men are facing prison sentences of up to 16 years for their involvement in an attack on a Durrington father in February.

They were found not guilty of attempted murder, but guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent

A man was arrested after being seen with what was believed to be a gun in Chichester

