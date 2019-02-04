Cuckfield school gas leak ‘in hands of police’ says headteacher

The headteacher of Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield has spoken out following the school’s sudden closure today.

The school in Broad Street closed to all students this morning due to a gas leak. Read our story here: Cuckfield school closes due to ‘gas leak’

Warden Park Secondary Academy in Cuckfield. Picture: Google Street View

Headteacher Dom Kenrick said the matter is now in the hands of police following a social media video posted claiming responsibility for the gas leak.

The video on Instagram has been seen by more than a thousand people today.

Mr Kenrick told the Middy: “You will be aware that Warden Park Secondary Academy is closed today as a result of a gas leak.

“A video has been posted on social media which you have seen claiming responsibility for a malicious act in relation to this. The matter is in the hands of the police so it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.”

The school has since issued advice to students following the sudden closure today. Read our story here: Cuckfield school closure: Advice for students

It is not the first time the school has closed suddenly to students. Last Monday (January 28), it closed due to a ‘boiler breakdown’. Read more here: Cuckfield school closed to students due to ‘boiler breakdown’

Mr Kenrick said it is anticipated the academy ‘will be open tomorrow as usual’. He added: “As soon as we have confirmation from the gas engineers, we will post a further message here. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.