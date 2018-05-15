Date set for Shoreham Airshow crash pilot’s trial

The date has been set for the trial of the pilot whose plane crashed in the Shoreham Air Show disaster.

Andy Hill, 54, of Standon Road, Buntingford, Hertfordshire, denied the manslaughter of the 11 men who died when his Hawker Hunter plane hit the A27 near the Sussex Pad traffic lights in Lancing in August 2015.

The BBC reported that Mr Hill appeared at The Old Bailey on Tuesday, charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of endangering an aircraft.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A trial date was then set for 14 January and it is expected to last at least five weeks.

The victims of the tragedy were Maurice Abrahams, 76, Dylan Archer, 42, Anthony Brightwell, 53, Matthew Grimstone, 23, Matthew Jones, 24, James Graham Mallinson, 72, Daniele Polito, 23, Mark Reeves, 53, Jacob Schilt, 23, Richard Smith, 26, and Mark Trussler, 54.