Dial 999 if you see this Newhaven man

Police are 'urgently seeking' a man missing from Newhaven and have asked anyone who sees him to dial 999 immediately.

Police said Kyia Fitzgerald, 20, last made contact with his family at around 1.50pm this afternoon (Friday, April 12).

A spokesman said: "He is white, 6’ 1”, of athletic build and with short mousey brown hair shaved on both sides.

"Kyia has piercings in both ears and a sleeve tattoo of a rose and dove on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded top with blue stripes down the sleeves.

"If you see Kyia please dial 999 immediately."

Police said it is believed Kyia could be travelling to London by train and he also has links to Mid Sussex.