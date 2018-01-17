Drink-driver found slumped over wheel of mum’s car banned from roads

A drink-driver found slumped over the wheel of his mother’s car on Christmas day with the engine still running has been banned from the roads.

Scott Poppleton, a student, of Meadow Way, Littlehampton, was arrested after police received reports of a Mazda 3 being driven erratically through the town in the early hours of December 25.

Officers said the informant followed the vehicle which clipped a kerb and narrowly avoided crashing with the central reservation. The Mazda came to a stop along a road leading to The Littlehampton Academy.

Police arrived at about 1.20am and arrested the 36-year-old after he failed a roadside breath test.

Poppleton was charged with driving with 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no insurance.

A police spokesman said: “In police interview, Poppleton admitted he had been out drinking with friends in Arundel and decided to drive home, knowing he was over the limit. He also stated he did not remember being arrested.”

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 9, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £160 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

A total of 195 people were arrested across the county during Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

So far 60 have been convicted and a further 42 charged.

Police said Dwaine Jones, 32, a computer programmer, of Merrow Way, Croydon, Surrey, was arrested on the M23 at Crawley on December 1. He was charged with driving with 64mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving while disqualified.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months and sentenced to a 12 month community order. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Wayne Diplock, 59, a taxi driver, of Auckland Drive, Brighton, was arrested in Auckland Drive, Brighton, on December 3. He was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months and sentenced to a 12 month community order. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Dean Penfold, 38, a builder, of Chantrey Road, Crawley, was arrested on the A23 at Hickstead on December 3. He was charged with driving with 57mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Raymond Dowd, 66, retired, of Woodcote Road, Forest Row, was arrested in Woodcote Road, Forest Row, on December 15. He was charged with driving with 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £373 fine, £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.

Christian Baker, 21, a chef, of Marine Drive, Saltdean, was arrested in Duke Street, Brighton, on December 17. He was charged with driving with 80mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £223 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Irving Higgins, 73, retired, of Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, was arrested in High Street, Handcross, on December 18. He was charged with driving with 69mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £535 fine, £85 costs and a £53 victim surcharge.

Damien Hobden, 29, unemployed, of Valley Road, Portslade, was arrested in Clarendon Villas, Hove, on December 19. He was charged with driving with 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 4, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months and sentenced to a 12 month community order. He was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Angela Owne, 61, retired, of Forest Road, Horsham, was arrested in Forest Road, Horsham, on December 24. She was charged with driving with 117mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 10, she was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12 month community order. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Vikesh McHugh, 20, a student, of Bones Lane, Newchapel, Surrey, was arrested in Dorsten Place, Crawley, on December 24. He was charged with failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 10, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.