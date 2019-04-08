Drug-driving, burglary and possession of a knife – 9 arrests made in Mid Sussex

Nine people were arrested in Mid Sussex last weekend for numerous offences.

Mid Sussex police revealed the arrests on Twitter today (April 8).

A spokesman said: “We arrested nine people in MidSussex last weekend for several offences, including common assault, criminal damage, harassment, drug-driving, burglary, fail to stop vehicle when required by constable, assault by beating and possession of a knife.”

To report a crime, visit www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime.

