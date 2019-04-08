Drug supply, dangerous driving, assault - Crawley police arrested 24 people over the weekend

Police officers working hard in Crawley arrested 24 people over the weekend for a range of offences.

People were arrested for a range of offences, including serious alleged crimes like drug driving and possession of a knife.

A Crawley Police spokesman said on Twitter: "We arrested 24 people in Crawley last weekend only for several offences including: common assault, drink-driving, drug-driving, criminal damage, possession of drugs with intend to supply, dangerous driving, possession of a knife, actual bodily harm."

This follows the arrest of 32 people the previous weekend.

After those arrests, Chief Inspector Rosie Ross said on Twitter: "Hard work by Crawley police team, and this will be on top of dealing with missing people and other causes for concern etc.

"Thank you to all - people don’t always get to see the work you do but you really do your utmost to keep people safe."