Efit released after hammer attack near school

Police have issued an efit of a man they would like to speak to after a teenager’s skull was fractured in a hammer attack near a school.

Officer said the 18-year-old was struck repeatedly with a hammer in a playing field near Imberhorne School, in East Grinstead, on June 7.

He suffered series head injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police said the incident took place at 1pm and was a targeted attack.

Detective Constable Stuart Beckett, investigating, said: “ Following the attack the suspect brazenly used a mobile phone to video-record the injuries inflicted.”

The suspect is white, 5’10”, aged 18-20, of tall, skinny build, with light brown hair worn in a top knot with shaven sides, and unkempt facial stubble. He had dirty hands and nails with callouses. He was carrying a small black shoulder-bag with red piping and black straps.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may recognise the man in the efit is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 663 of 07/06.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers online or phone the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.