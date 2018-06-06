Extreme concern for missing Burgess Hill teenager

Police are extremely concerned for a missing teenager from Burgess Hill.

Elido Vargas, 15, was last seen at 3.45pm yesterday (June 5), police said.

He was at home in Millers Way, where he told his dad he was returning to school, but he never returned.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “He was seen at the junction of an alleyway between St Peter’s Road and Park Road but has not been seen since.

“He may still be wearing his Burgess Hill Academy School Uniform minus the blazer. However it is possible he has taken a change of clothes with him.

“Elido has not taken his mobile phone with him.”

Detective Chief Inspector Will Rolls added: “We are concerned for Elido as it is out of character for him to not return home. We are asking anyone who might have seen him or has heard from him since 3.45pm on Tuesday to please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online, call 101 or 999 in an emergency quoting serial 990 of 05/06.