Five more banned from roads for drink-driving

More drivers have been banned from the roads for drink and drug driving.

Officers arrested more than 100 people across the county as Sussex and Surrey Police carried out their joint summer crackdown on drink and drug driving.

So far 20 people have been convicted, five of which are from the Crawley and East Grinstead area.

Police said Alan Morris, a driver, of Tudor Close, East Grinstead, was arrested in Vowels Lane, Kingscote, on June 16.

The 66-year-old was charged with driving with 74mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

After appearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 2, he was disqualified from driving for 17 months as well as being ordered to pay a £101 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Jean Florian, 22, a labourer, of Walnut Lane, Crawley, was arrested in Three Bridges Road, Three Bridges, on June 16.

He was charged with driving with 59mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

Officer said he was disqualified from driving for 14 months after appearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 2. He was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Julia Harrison, a residential care worker, of Black Dog Walk, Crawley, was arrested on the A27 at Polegate on June 17.

The 47-year-old was charged with driving with 101mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 4, she was disqualified from driving for 25 months and was sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Alessandro Mantell, 23, a sales representative, of Copthorne Common Road, Copthorne, was arrested in Queensway, Crawley, on June 19.

He was charged with driving with 76mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and driving with no insurance.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months after appearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 3. He was also ordered to pay a £384 fine, £85 costs and a £38 victim surcharge.

Olivia Downey, , a waitress, of Wakehams Green Drive, Crawley, was arrested in Ring Road South, at Gatwick’s South Terminal, on June 20.

The 25-year-old was charged with driving with 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, driving with no insurance and driving with no licence.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 5 she was disqualified from driving for 14 months. She was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Those driving under the influence of drink or drugs can face up to a minimum 12 month ban, an unlimited fine, a possible prison sentence, a criminal record and an increase in car insurance.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999