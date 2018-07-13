Former Christ’s Hospital teacher jailed for rape

A former Christ’s Hospital teacher has been jailed for raping and sexually assaulting a girl.

Police said following a five-week trial James Husband was convicted of five counts of indecent assault and one count of rape against a girl.

At Hove Crown Court today (July 13) the 68-year-old, of Wigginton Road, York, was jailed for 17 years for the historic sex offences.

Police said Husband was given a twelve-and-a-half year sentence for the rape, and concurrent sentences for the five indecent assaults amounting to four-and-a-half years.

Three further counts of alleged rape of the same girl were discontinued during the trial, officers added.

During the same trial Gary Dobbie, 67, of Rue De La Piale, Albi, France, was also convicted of 15 offences against eight pupils however, no date has been set for his sentencing.

Detective Sergeant Karrie Bohanna of the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit said; “This has been a very complex and sensitive investigation in which the victim of Husband has shown real courage to speak up and report both to Christ’s Hospital School and the police.

“All the offending in this case dates back to between 17 and 30 years ago, and does not involve current staff or pupils at the school.

“We have had the fullest co-operation from the school throughout this investigation, and they have supported us in providing all the information we requested, which helped us to contact these victims, and witnesses.

“This case once again shows that we will take all allegations of such abuse seriously, and will seek to investigate and to help victims gain access to sources of independent advice and support.

“Anyone suffering such abuse, now or in the past, does not need to stay silent. You can contact us online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

