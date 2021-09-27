Former Hurstpierpoint College teacher sentenced for sexual offences against girl under 18

Aaron Gardner, 32, now of Ashdown Close, Malvern, Worcestershire, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday (September 17).

Police said he had previously pleaded guilty to inciting a girl, who was under 18 at the time, to engage in sexual activity with him. The offences happened some years ago when he worked at the college.

Gardner will be a registered sex offender for ten years and he was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, also to last for ten years, said police.

Police said a former Hurstpierpoint College teacher has been given a two-year prison sentence.

This, they said, will severely restrict his access to children and he is also banned from working with children indefinitely.

Police said they had the full co-operation from the College management throughout the investigation. Gardner left the College some years ago and no longer works in teaching.

Detective Constable Kirstie Prentice, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “We always encourage victims of sexual offending to contact us, whatever the circumstances, so that we can investigate and can also give access to sources of specialist advice and support.”