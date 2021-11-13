Gatwick Police said officers have been involved in two arrests so far on the late shift.

A spokesperson said: "Horley officers requested support detaining a suspect before we arrested a wanted male trying to leave the country."

He is the second person to be arrested trying to leave the country in two days.

Gatwick Police, working with the Metropolitan Territorial Support Group, arrested a passenger leaving the country on Friday.