Have you seen missing woman in Fiat Panda?

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a Fiat Panda that may help find a missing woman.

Kathleen Maple, who has dementia, is missing from her home in Hassocks.

Police said the 70-year-old left her house at around midday yesterday (April 16) in her blue Fiat Panda, which has been seen in the Chichester area.

Although police have yet to issue a picture of Kathleen, residents are asked to keep an eye out for her car, registration GU60 SBV.

Call 999 if you see her or report online.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to quote serial 1064 of 16/04.