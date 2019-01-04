Haywards Heath chip shop owner speaks out after vandalism: ‘The area has become very disheartening’

A Haywards Heath chip shop owner has spoken out after the shop’s grounds were vandalised.

Viv Cottenham, owner of Washingtons Fish and Chips in America Lane, said vandals targeted her shop at around 9pm last night, while it was open.

She told the Middy: “A group of youths, very young, destroyed two panels of fencing to the rear of the property whilst the shop was open by kicking it and pulling it.

“They scuppered giggling as soon as they realise they’d been caught.”

Viv, who has worked at the fish and chip shop for the past 30 years, and owned it for 13, said vandalism was becoming ‘rife’ in the area.

She said: “Washington’s was originally built as a fish and chip shop over 60 years ago and I’ve managed to see our customers, the area and the community evolve into today.

“A while back I never had any problems but vandalism has become quite rife now which is such a shame.

“I get on well with all of my customers, as do my staff, but the area has become very disheartening to live and work in.

“Let’s hope it’ll get better soon; people work very hard all of their life to get where they are and it’s unfair for others to ruin that.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

