Haywards Heath man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm
A 60-year-old man from Haywards Heath has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 2:22 pm
Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance in Barn Cottage Road, Haywards Heath at around 10.20pm on Saturday, October 30.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A 40-year-old local man had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“A 60-year-old man from Haywards Heath was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
“He remains in police custody at this stage.”