Haywards Heath man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm

Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance in Barn Cottage Road, Haywards Heath at around 10.20pm on Saturday, October 30.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A 40-year-old local man had sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A 60-year-old man from Haywards Heath was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

