Haywards Heath man charged with GBH appears in court

A Haywards Heath man who is among six men who have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm following an attack on a group of people has appeared in court.

Jimi Kidd, 38, from Haywards Heath, joins six other men charged in connection with an attack at Blindley Heath last November. All have pleaded not guilty.

The Forman Institute in Blindley Heath. Picture: Google Street View

Police were called to Eastbourne Road in Blindley Heath just after 7.30pm on November 7, following a report that a group of men had attacked a number of people at the Forman Institute.

The first arrest, on November 8, was Przemyslaw Piwonia, 40, from the Manor Park area of Slough, police said.

Kidd appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Friday, February 22, alongside Bartosz Plesniak, 34, of Slough; Tamas Tomacsek, 38, of Enfield, Piotr Zmijewski, 44, of Hayes, and Ladislav Szalay, 32, of Harrow.

David Jacobs, 28, of Rickmansworth, was arrested on Thursday (March 14), in Guildford, police said. He was charged later that day and appeared at Staines Magistrates Court on Friday morning (March 15), where he was remanded in custody.

An eighth man, arrested in Oxfordshire on Wednesday (March 13), has been released under investigation, police said.

The seven men are charged with the following counts related to the events that evening.

– 6 counts of GBH with intent (Section 18).

– 1 count of violent disorder.

– 1 count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

– 1 count of possession of an offensive weapon.

– 1 count of possession of a bladed article

The men will stand trial at Kingston Crown Court set to start on April 29, police said.

Officers are still seeking a number of other individuals in connection with the attack.

Anyone who has information that could help the continuing investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting reference PR/45180119287.

Alternatively, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

