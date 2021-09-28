Haywards Heath man convicted of terrorism offences

According to Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), Scott Porter, of St Joseph’s Way, pleaded guilty to terrorism offences and making or possessing explosives at Central Criminal Court today (Tuesday, September 28).

CTPSE said it worked with Sussex Police on the investigation and carried out searches at properties in Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill in August last year.

Porter admitted to making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances under Section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act 1883 and possessing terrorist related material under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, CTPSE confirmed.

He will be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court on October 29.

Head of CTPSE, detective chief superintendent Kath Barnes, said, “During this investigation it was clear the information found in the possession of Porter would have been useful to someone who wanted to cause harm to our communities.

“Although Porter didn’t have a specific ideology, the information he wrote, researched and designed could have been useful to a terrorist with plans to carry out an attack.

“His actions were reckless and the weight of evidence against him left Porter with no choice but to plead guilty to these serious offences.”

Detective Superintendent Justina Beeken of Sussex Police said, “We worked closely with Counter Terrorism Policing South East to support their investigation and we are confident there was no specific risk to the local community.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the public need to be aware that there is lots of help and support available if the behaviour of someone you are close to has changed and you are worried they may have become radicalised in their views.

The spokesperson said, “Every year thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat - We need the public’s help and always encourage people to report anything suspicious.

“If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, please trust your instincts and act early.”