Haywards Heath man jailed for causing death by careless driving

A Haywards Heath man has been jailed for causing death by careless driving, police have said.

Sean Denham, 48, of Allen Road, Haywards Heath, was sentenced to nine months in prison yesterday for causing the death of 22-year-old Mark O’Donnell.

He was found guilty at a trial last month at Guildford Crown Court, police said.

The incident happened on August 20, 2016. Mr O’Donnell was hit in Portsmouth Road, Guildford, near to the junction with Turnham Close at 3am.

Denham, who was driving an HGV, failed to stop at the scene and after answering no comment to all questions by the police stated in court he thought he had hit a roll of carpet or rubbish, police said.

Investigating Officer Sergeant JP Davis said: “This was a terrible tragedy which led to the death of a young man, whose family remain in our thoughts.

“It was entirely preventable on what is one of the most well-lit sections of that road, despite it being dark at the time of day it happened.

“This was a long and complex investigation as initially we did not have a suspect or any evidence, as Denham had failed to stop at the scene and there were no witnesses, despite an appeal being made at the time.

“However we were able to identify the lorry and eventually the driver after viewing extensive amount of CCTV footage, house to house enquiries and forensic analysis.”

A statement from Mr O’Donnell’s family was read out in court: “We saw our son two nights before he was killed. Little did we know it was to be the last time we saw him alive.

“Thankfully it was a night of fun and laughter. Our family celebrated his mother’s 50th birthday at home with a BBQ.

“Having just passed his driving test Mark delighted in telling us about his first car, his commute to work, his new freedom. All the time quietly assuring his mother he was being careful.

“Mark knew how to ease the worries of others. He told us of the planned future trips abroad and the new apartment he was going to move into with friends. That night we were as happy as a family could be.

“As a father I was thrilled with the man my son had become. I was content, a word I can only truly appreciate now.

“He had developed into the man I wished and hoped he would be. He was never in any trouble.

“He was very intelligent but never aloof, always patient and forgiving, honest and open.

“He was easy going, happy, friendly, and kind; with an empathy and personality that endeared him to everybody he met. We were lucky parents. Two days later our family was violently torn apart.”

Denham will be the subject of a 12-month supervision order on licence after his release, police have said.

He has also been disqualified from driving for two years and four and a half months.