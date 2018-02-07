Haywards Heath man wanted over assault on police officer

Police are searching for a Haywards Heath man who is wanted over an assault on a police officer.

Benjamin Taylor-Baker, 22, of Francis Close, Haywards Heath, is wanted for breach the conditions of his suspended sentence for two assaults by beating and assaulting a police officer while on duty, said Sussex Police.

He is white, 6ft 1in, of medium build and with light brown hair.

If people have any information or they know where he is please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1597 of 27/10/17.