Haywards Heath teenager wanted in connection with Brighton assault

Sussex Police said today they are searching for a wanted Haywards Heath teenager who they have named as Bradley Garrett.

The 17-year-old is wanted for two counts of failing to appear at court and in connection with an assault in Brighton in 2017, a police spokesman said.

Wanted Haywards Heath teenager Bradley Garrett. Picture: Sussex Police

Officers were called to North Street in Brighton by the ambulance service at 10.30pm on Sunday, October 15, said police. The victim, a South Korean man in his early 20s, suffered serious facial injuries.

Garrett is also wanted in connection with three shoplifting offences in Haywards Heath, police said.

He is white, 6ft, of slim build and with short light brown hair. He has links to Mid Sussex and Essex, added police.

If you see Garrett or have information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 1481 of 15/10/2017.

