Home windows smashed with ball bearings in Cranleigh

Did you see someone smashing windows with ball bearings in Cranleigh?

A statement from Surrey Police said that on Tuesday,23 October, between 8.45pm and 9.05pm, criminal damage was caused to the windows of several premises in the High Street, Cranleigh, by suspects using catapults with ball bearings.

Sergeant Claire Sutherland, who is leading the investigation, said: “During the incident on Tuesday, members of the public were inside the premises which were targeted.

“This kind of behaviour has the potential to cause serious injury and we are determined to identify those persons responsible and deal with them robustly.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured the incident we would like to hear from you or anyone who may have information that can assist our investigation.”

Surrey Police would like to talk to anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation, or if you are aware of similar incidents in the area recently, but may not have reported them please contact the force.

Officers would also like to speak to the driver of a white 4x4, believed to be either a Ford Ranger or Nissan Navara, which was seen near to where the damage took place, as they may have information to assist officers with the investigation.

If you saw or heard anything, or you have any information, you can report online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or call Surrey Police on 101 quoting the reference number PR/45180113607.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.