Horsham disappearance: search teams scour village after CCTV sighting

Police and search volunteers are looking for missing Horsham man James Mitchell in the Warnham area following a CCTV sighting.

James Mitchell, 51, from Horsham, was reported missing by his family on Friday, August 30, and was last seen at Redhill railway station, Surrey, at 8am.

The last sighting of James Mitchell, seen getting off a train at Warnham railway station at 7.07pm on Friday (30 August). Picture: Sussex Police

But now Sussex Police has released a CCTV image that showed James getting off a train at Warnham railway station at 7.07pm on Friday.

PC Emily Beck said: "We and 30 search volunteers are looking for James in the Horsham and Warnham areas. It is extremely out of character for him to not make contact with his family and they want to know he is safe. The last contact they had with him was Friday evening."

James is white, 6’ 1”, and of medium build., police said. He has blue eyes, balding brown hair and was wearing black jeans and brown boots.

If anyone sees James, phone 999. If people have any information about his whereabouts, report it online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/contact-us/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/ or ring 101, quoting 1602 of 30/08.