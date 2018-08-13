Horsham family ‘very happy’ with car thief killer’s jail term

The daughter of a ‘wonderful’ grandmother killed when a stolen car crashed into her at up to 142mph says she feels ‘a little better’ now her killer has been jailed.

Rebecca Nevins died aged 70 in November following the collision on the A24.

Serial car thief Conor Dobson, 23, abandoned the £30,000 stolen car and fled the scene of the horror crash. He was jailed at Hove Crown Court last week for 15 years for manslaughter and burglary.

Speaking after she had had time to process the sentencing, Rebecca’s daughter Philippa Davies said the family are ’very happy’ with the jail term.

She said: “We’re very happy with the results, the sentence is way longer than anyone expected.

“Nothing will ever bring our wonderful mum back, but we feel a little better knowing that Dobson has a lengthy custodial sentence ahead of him.

“Our hope is that he uses this time to improve himself and in future, set a better example for his son.

“Now we just need time to heal and learn to live without mum, it’s going to take a long time.

“She will always be in our hearts and on our minds and thankfully we have lots of funny photos and videos to remember her.”

