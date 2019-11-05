Horsham police chief ‘deeply concerned’ by stabbings

Horsham’s police chief has spoken out after two people were stabbed in two weeks.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, Horsham police commander, confirmed officers would maintain a presence in the town to ‘reassure local people’ following the shocking incident.

Sussex Police

The move comes after police said a 20-year-old Crawley man, who sustained serious injuries in a violent attack in the town centre, is now in a stable condition.

In a statement, she said: “I am deeply concerned that this is the second violent attack which has occurred in Horsham Town in a matter of weeks and on both occasions the victims have received serious stab wounds.

“Thankfully both victims are recovering well, but this doesn’t take away the fact that the injuries and consequences could have been significantly worse.”

Dispersal Orders were authorised on each occasion, according to Chief Inspector Leadbeater, as well as additional stop-search powers to safeguard the community and to prevent further offences taking place.

She added: “The decision to utilise these powers is not taken lightly, but shows the seriousness of our response in the light of what we have been experiencing.

“We will continue to have a police presence within the town to reassure local people, but we need the community’s support to help tackle this unacceptable behaviour by reporting any matters of concern to us, either online (https://www.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/), by calling 101 or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

