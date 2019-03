Police in Horsham have issued a plea to drivers to stop running over their cones.

It appears many police cones have recently suffered at the wheels of cars in the area.

Horsham police said on Twitter: "Just a little plea from us. Please stop running over our cones.

"They are there to stop you driving into hazards and we have to replace them which takes time and money."

The exact amount of cones that have had to be retired from service is not known.