Horsham stabbing: police issue update on victim
Police have issued an update on the condition of a man who was stabbed in Horsham town centre on Friday night.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 5:24 pm
The victim, a 20-year-old man from Crawley, is in a stable condition, a spokeswoman for Sussex Police confirmed.
She added: “A 55-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the stabbing of a 20-year-old man in Horsham on Friday (1 November) has been released on bail until 29 November.
“A man aged 26 and a 38-year-old man who were also arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon have been released without further action.”
Read More
Read MoreRead more: Horsham stabbing: Dispersal order and stop and searches in town centre after attack