Horsham teaching assistant jailed after ‘grooming’ teenage boy

And at Brighton Crown Court this week Fatinah Hossain, 25, of Dutchells Copse, Horsham, was sent to prison after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice and of sexual activity with the boy while in a position of trust.

She was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and, say police, she will be a registered sex offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years after she is released.

She has also been issued with a Restraining Order to last indefinitely, prohibiting her from any contact with the victim and several other people, and from entering specified areas of Horsham.

Fatinah Hossain

Judge Gold told Hossain that she “embarked on quite a remarkable campaign of harassment” which was “relentless, wide-ranging and malicious” following persistent sexual activity.

The prosecution followed an investigation by detectives from the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

Detective Constable Leigh Rankin said that Hossain was first arrested following a report that she had groomed and had sex with a teenage boy.

He added: “A sexual relationship continued for several months during which she continued to manipulate the boy’s emotions, including claiming that she was pregnant after he had tried to end the relationship.

“Hossain was initially released on bail for further investigation. Following this the victim, his family and friends suffered a prolonged and complex campaign of behaviour against them in an attempt to derail the investigation and avoid justice.

“Using fake social media accounts Hossain attempted to manipulate other children with threats being made against at least one other child should they speak to the police.

“Through fake names she made significant threats of harm to the boy and his family and said she’d pay him to ‘drop the charges’.”

He said that after she was charged with offences and bailed by magistrates, she created a number of fake social media accounts using different names including that of a teenage girl.

“Using this particular account, she fabricated messages between her and an adult family member of the boy.

“She then used these fake accounts in an attempt to have the family member lose his job.

“She then went on to make multiple false reports to the police from further false accounts in an attempt to get the adult family member arrested.

“Hossain continued to attempt to make false reports to police until March 2021, when evidence was received to show that all the allegations against the family were falsified by her.

“This led to her being further charged and remanded until she was convicted.