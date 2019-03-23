Horsham town centre subject to dispersal order this weekend

A large area of central Horsham will be subject to a dispersal order this weekend as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in the town.

Police said a section 35 order has been authorised which enables police officers and PCSOs to order individuals or groups who are causing significant and persistent anti-social behaviour to leave the area and not return for up to 24 hours.

Alcohol will also be confiscated.

Horsham Police said: “We haven’t taken this decision lightly, but we feel it will be welcomed by the local community who want to live, work and socialise in the area without the behaviour that has become an increasing problem in recent weeks.

“The order came in at 5pm on Friday and will run until 5pm on Sunday (March 22 to 24).

“We remain focused on seeking a long term solution working with our partners to resolve this issue, but in the meantime anyone intent on causing problems in the town can expect short shrift from our officers.

“If you choose to disregard an order to disperse, you can expect be arrested and you may end up in court.”