Illegal workers found at Burgess Hill curry house

Two illegal workers were found at a Burgess Hill curry house last night.

In an intelligence led operation, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Taza in London Road at 7pm.

Two Bangladeshi men, aged 22 and 33, were found to be working illegally and were escorted from the premises.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: “The business was served a referral notice in relation to two illegal workers found.

“The notice warns that a financial penalty of up to £20,000 will be imposed unless the employer can demonstrate that appropriate right-to-work document checks were carried out, such as seeing a passport or Home Office document confirming permission to work.

“This means Taza faces a potential penalty of up to £40,000.

“They will continue to report to Immigration Enforcement regularly while their cases are progressed.”