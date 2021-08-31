Mid Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said the incident happed at 8.30pm on Monday (August 30).

“Another rather intoxicated male yesterday @ 8.30pm, this time in the Cuckfield Road area of Hassocks,” said Inspector Taylor.

“Decided he wanted to try his hand at directing traffic in the middle of the road.”

Sussex Police said a man was arrested in Hassocks for being drunk and disorderly