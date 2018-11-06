Intruder steals purse with £100 from Crawley home

An intruder stole a purse containing £100 from a Crawley home.

Police said the distraction burglary took place in Wakehurst Drive, Southgate, on Friday (November 2) at around 2.45pm.

A spokesman said: “The suspect initially went to the next door neighbour’s address and said he was looking for an elderly couple where he had laid carpets and asked who lived next door, the neighbour said there was an elderly person next door but they had not had new carpets.

“The suspect then went next door to the victims address, he pushed past the victim, purporting to be there to test the water.

“The suspect asked the victim to watch the taps running whilst he took her purse containing a £100.”

The thief was described as a white man, aged 40-45, 5ft 8in, slim build, with sandy/ginger coloured short hair.

He was wearing a pale green long sleeved jumper and sandy coloured trousers.

See also:

Crawley events to mark end of First World War - here’s all you need to know

Man named following fatal collision on Tushmore roundabout

Police warn: ‘leave a light on’ in burglary crackdown

Number of Crawley businesses paying the living wage grows