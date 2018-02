Police would like to reunite the jewellery in the picture with the rightful owner.

The jewellery was discovered in a stolen car, which had been returned to the vehicle owner, on Monday (5 February).

The car was stolen from a property in Ifield Road, Crawley, between 9.40am and 12.30pm on 17 November and it was believed was driven into Surrey.

To report any information or to come forward as the owner please report online or call 101 quoting reference 661 of 17/11/2017.