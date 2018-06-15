Judge to accept a majority verdict in Horsham murder trial

If the jury are unable to all agree on a decision in the ongoing Horsham murder trial then a majority verdict will be accepted, the judge has just announced.

Jurors have been considering the charges against Nicholas Bridge and Daniel Omofeghare since Tuesday afternoon.

Both men deny murdering Horsham father Anthony Williams in an alleged altercation in September last year.

Bridge, 18, admitted during the trial that he caused the fatal blow but said he was trying to defend himself.

However prosecutor Philip Bennett QC argued that Anthony Williams died in a ‘revenge attack’.

After the jury had been out for just under three days, Judge Jeremy Gold QC today told them that he would accept a majority verdict in this case.

In Crown Court trials in the UK, majority verdicts must have at least 10 of the 12 jurors in agreement.

The trial continues.