Katie Price appears in court at Crawley after Partridge Green car crash
TV personality Katie Price admitted three driving offences when she appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today following a car crash yesterday (September 28).
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 5:51 pm
Police say that Katie, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while unfit after police attended a single vehicle collision on the B2135 road near Partridge Green at around 6.20am yesterday.
Katie was released on court bail and sentencing was adjourned for further reports until December 15.
She was given a further interim driving ban.
