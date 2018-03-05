Katy Bourne ‘shares irritation’ of Burgess Hill resident

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said she ‘shares the irritation’ of Burgess Hill resident Chris French who was told nothing could be done when he reported an incident to the police.

Last week we reported the concerns of Mr French, who said he ‘fears for the future’ due to ‘lack of police’ on our streets, after a car ‘going at a high speed’ crashed into his neighbour’s wall. Read our story here.

I share the irritation of the gentleman at the disturbance that was caused, especially if it does turn out to be the result of careless driving. Sussex PCC Katy Bourne

Mrs Bourne told the Middy: “I share the irritation of the gentleman at the disturbance that was caused, especially if it does turn out to be the result of careless driving.

“I am pleased that he did report it and understand his concerns regarding the police response but, as I hope you will appreciate, Sussex Police receive thousands of reports by phone and online and the call handlers have to determine which incidents require a rapid police response or a follow-up.

“Similarly, whilst I cannot comment on the specific details of each incident, there will be many occasions when police simply do not have sufficient information or evidence to investigate further at the time.

“I do appreciate how frustrating this may be but I want to assure your readers that all reported incidents provide valuable information so I would encourage the public to continue to report crimes, incidents and concerns.

“When I asked my Elders’ Commission to conduct a Sussex wide ‘Big Conversation’ with older residents, road safety was one of the six main areas of feedback.

“I continue to support the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and the efforts of dozens of Community Speedwatch volunteers who carry out valuable work encouraging drivers to use local roads safely.

“Only last month, I sought assurances from the Chief Constable that, over the coming year, his officers will indeed crack down on poor and dangerous drivers, focusing on drink and drug driving, driving too fast, uninsured and without seat belts.

“I would also like to reassure readers that they will be seeing more visible local policing over the coming months as Sussex Police look to recruit 200 officers each year for the next four years.”