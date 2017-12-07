Keyboard from church organ stolen in Hassocks

Police are appealing for information after thieves stole a keyboard from a church organ in Hassocks.

The theft at St John the Baptist church was reported to the police on Sunday (December 3).

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The church is normally open to the public during daylight hours.

“The organ was last used on Sunday, November 26, and the theft was only discovered on Sunday when the organist went to play it.

“The organ is very old and it is likely to cost thousands of pounds to replace.”

If anyone has information, please contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 0662.

More to follow.