Latest crimes in Mid Sussex area

Here is a round-up of recent incidents in the Mid Sussex area reported to the police.

Cranston Road, East Grinstead:

A garage was broken into and a number of tools stolen on Sunday February 18.

This happened sometime during the day. If anyone has any information please contact us on 101 quoting the reference number: 0622 18/02/18.

Calluna Drive, Copthorne:

Police have received a report of a house that has been broken into in Calluna Drive. It is not known at present, precisely what has been stolen. The perpetrators broke the patio doors to gain entry. Reference number: 1056 19/02/18

Wood Street, East Grinstead:

In the very early hours of the morning of Friday February 16, a number of vehicles’ wing mirrors were deliberately damaged and a display sign vandalised in the Wood Street area of East Grinstead.

This happened between 1.30 and 1.45am. If anyone saw what happened or has captured any relevant images on cctv contact the police on 101 quoting reference number: 1069 16/02/18.

Haywards Heath:

Between Sunday, February 10 and Sunday February 17 a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in St Francis Close in Haywards Heath.

If anyone saw anything suspicious contact the police on 101 quoting reference number: 0728 19/02/18.