Lindfield flat shut down after ‘making neighbours’ lives a misery’

A flat in Lindfield which has been ‘making neighbours’ lives a misery’ has been shut down by police.

The closure order, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, was served on the flat after incidents of anti-social behaviour, drug taking and dealing, police said.

The order was heard at Crawley Magistrates Court on June 7.

It prevents any person from entering the premises at 3 Dukes Barn Court, Dukes Barn Mews, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, for three months.

Sergeant Allan Philip, of the Crawley and Mid Sussex Prevention team, said: “The house owner and those visiting were making the neighbours’ lives a misery by causing anti-social behaviour and drug misuse at the address.

“We worked with the local authority and local housing agency to gain a closure order on the flat which will assist in preventing this behaviour from continuing.”

For advice on anti-social behaviour please visit the Sussex Police website.