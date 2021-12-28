Locked up in Sussex 2021: These are some of the criminals jailed between September and December

Here we take a look at some of the criminals locked up during the final four months of 2021.
All of the information below comes from either Sussex Police or our reporters attending court in person.
At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday October 28, Lewis Ashdown was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 27 years for the murder of 18-year-old Marc Williams in the early hours of Sunday 30 May, 2021.
Sona Mertova admitted ill-treatment of the victim with Down Syndrome at a care home in Worthing in June this year. A concerned neighbour had filmed the incident where the 47-year-old dragged and shouted abuse at the victim in the garden of the care home. The judge imposed a six-month prison sentence on Mertova, of Western Place, Heene, Worthing.
Samuel Markwick, 31, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at court for a plea hearing on September 2, 2021. The charge related to an incident on the A259 Worms Lane, Middleton-on-Sea, around 12.30pm on Monday 23 December, 2019. Markwick, of Valley Drive, Brighton, was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He admitted both offences and on Friday (October 15) was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for four years.
Luke Banner, 30, of Spencer Road, Emsworth, Hampshire was arrested and charged with four counts of burglary with intent to steal. He pleaded guilty to all four offences in court on 20 August and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 1 October. He was sentenced to a total of three years’ imprisonment. The seriousness of his crimes and previous offending history was taken into consideration.