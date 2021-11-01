Locked up in Sussex: Here are some of the criminals jailed in October

3.

Fatinah Hossain, 25, of Dutchells Copse, Horsham, appeared at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 21 October, and pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of sexual activity with the boy while in a position of trust. She was sentenced to five years and four months in prison. She will be a Registered Sex Offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years after she is released from prison.