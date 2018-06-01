Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, at Crawley.

Shannon Layton, 21, of Mayhouse Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, and to assaulting a police officer, in London Road, Burgess Hill. She was given a six month conditional discharge, with a £20 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Toby Cracknell, 31, of The Close, Horley, was found guilty of five counts of breaching a non-molestation order by contacting a woman in Burgess Hill. He was given a community order with a seven day curfew, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £625 costs.

Todd Mackenzie, 28, of Potters Lane, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to theft of two bottles of vodka (total value £36) and three bottles of whisky (total value £54) from Waitrose in Rustington, and to failing to answer bail, and admitted breaching the terms of a release from prison. He was jailed for 14 days, with a £115 victim services surcharge.

John Williamson, 53, of Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in Wheatsheaf Road, Henfield, and to failing to provide a blood sample for testing. He was banned from driving for a year, with a £200 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

