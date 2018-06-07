Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, at Crawley.

Amanda Hutchings, 32, of Pine Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two counts of child neglect, dangerous driving, and drink driving (198mg alcohol in 100ml blood, compared with the legal limit of 80mg) at Hickstead. She was given an eight week jail sentence, suspended for two years, with a two year driving ban, a £115 victim services surcharge, £85 costs.

Alistair Crunden, 21, of Ashburnham Drive, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Church Lane, Plummers Plain. He was fined £120, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Michael Hills, 68, of Henfield Road, Small Dole, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A281 at Lower Beeding. He was fined £70, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and three penalty points added to his licence.

__