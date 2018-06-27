Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, at Crawley.

Julia Drakakis, 55, of High Street, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A24 at Dial Post. She was fined £75, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to her licence.

Elke Janssens, 35, of Great Heathmead, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to speeding in Gatwick Road, Crawley. She was fined £750, with a £75 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Christopher Padmore, 32, of Trinity Road, Hurstpierpoint, pleaded guilty to speeding in Madeira Drive, Brighton. He was fined £82, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Shannon Layton, 21, of Mayhouse Road, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in London Road, Burgess Hill. She was fined £40, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

Lewis Harvey, 23, of St Andrews Road, Burgess Hill, was found guilty of being drunk aqnd disorderly in Church Road, Burgess Hill. He was fined £125, with a £30 victim services surcharge, and £625 costs.

