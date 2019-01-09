Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Jerome Anicet, 33, of Highlands Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guilty to ordering alcohol and food (total value £81.55) from Turtle Bay restaurant in Crawley, while having no means to pay for them. He was given a community order with a six month alcohol treatment requirement, £81.55 compensation, and a £40 victim services surcharge.

Heather Evans-Willis-Greenfield, 64, of South View, Ditchling, was convicted of speeding in Crowhurst Road, St Leonards-on-Sea. She was fined £440, with a £44 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and four penalty points added to her licence.

Ali Haider, 24, of Chancellors Park, Hassocks, pleaded guilty to speeding on the A23 at Bolney. He was fined £192, with a £30 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and three penalty points added to his licence.

Aston Wright, 19, of Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath, pleaded guity to driving without insurance, and driving without a licence, in Orchard Road, Horsham. He was fined £360, with a £36 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to his licence.

Jodie Mardell, 40, of Deaks Paddock, Ansty, pleaded guilty to failing to identify a driver suspected of speeding on the A24 at Shipley. She was fined £344, with a £34 victim services surcharge, £85 costs, and six penalty points added to her licence.

Shaun Wright, 33, of Martins Gardens, Crowborough, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without an MoT certificate, possessing a weapon (a screwdriver) in a public place, and driving with illegal levels of cocaine and a cocaine metabolite in his blood, in Birch Avenue, Haywards Heath. He was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, a one year driving ban, an £85 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

__