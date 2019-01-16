Magistrates’ court results

The following are results, provided by HM Courts Service, of cases sentenced by Sussex Northern magistrates, sitting at Crawley.

Darelle Jaffa, 30, of Hyperion Court, Bewbush, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a Class A drug (1.08g crack cocaine, and 0.49g heroin), and driving with illegal levels of a cannabis metabolite in his blood, at Handcross. He was banned from driving for three years, with a £500 fine, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

George Brown, 20, of Curf Way, Burgess Hill, pleaded guilty to fraud by using another person’s bank card, in Burgess Hill, and admitted breaching a conditional discharge. He was fined £208, with £27.79 compensation, a £30 victim services surcharge, and £85 costs.

